Amazon AWS Selected by Lyell Immunopharma, Boosts Clientele

Amazon AMZN is making every effort to strengthen presence in the global cloud market backed by its portfolio strength, which has been driving customer momentum.



Lyell Immunopharma — a cellular therapy company focused on creation of curative adoptive cell therapy for solid tumours — is the latest client of AWS. Notably, Lyell, which builds and test applications rapidly, and strives to gain insights from vast amounts of data with the aid of elasticity of cloud, has gone all-in on AWS.



Lyell’s selection of AWS as its standard for machine learning (ML) workloads highlights the efficiency and reliability of AWS’ innovative cloud products and services.



Notably, the client is leveraging AWS’ secure and elastic compute capacity in order to design and test potential new cell therapy constructs at high speed.



Further, it is utilizing AWS analytics services like Amazon Athena and Amazon EMR to gain insights into immune cell functionality seamlessly by analyzing petabytes of research and manufacturing data.



Also, it is leveraging Amazon Simple Storage Service and Amazon SageMaker for building data lake and deploying ML models, respectively.



By selecting AWS, Lyell is supporting its high-performance computing workloads and running secure data and analytics platform at great speed and scale in a bid to accelerate research of cell-based immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases.



Expanding Clientele



The recent move by Lyell is in sync with AWS’ strategy to expand clientele. Apart from this, TC Energy has recently gone all-in on AWS. TC Energy has already migrated 90% of its corporate and commercial applications. It is utilizing AWS’ ML, database, serverless, storage, analytics and compute services to aid it in generating power for millions of home.



During the first quarter, 3M selected AWS as the preferred cloud provider to migrate enterprise resource planning system, e-commerce and business-critical enterprise IT applications to it.



Additionally, Second Spectrum selected AWS as its preferred cloud, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) provider.



We believe that expansion of customer base will continue to drive AWS’ top line in the near and the long term.



Moreover, it will help Amazon in maintaining dominant position in the cloud market where competition is intensifying with the growing endeavors of peers including Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google, International Business Machines IBM and Alibaba.



Notably, AWS’ market share was around 32% in first-quarter 2020, per a Synergy Research Group report. Although Azure and Google Cloud witnessed expansion in their market share, which stood at 18% and 8%, respectively, AWS held on to its lead position.

Amazon.com, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Amazon.com, Inc. revenue-ttm | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Portfolio Strength: A Key Catalyst



We believe AWS’ focus on enhancing services offerings is likely to continue driving momentum across customers.



Recently, AWS has updated features of its fully managed data security and data privacy service namely Amazon Macie. The company has updated ML models of the underlined service for more accurate detection of Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Further, the company has added support for customer-defined data to it.



Further, the updated Macie features native multi-account management with AWS Organizations.



Apart from this, AWS made ML backed enterprise search service, Amazon Kendra, available to customers. Notably, the service allows businesses to search internal documents across portals and wikis and get precise answers to natural language queries.



Further, AWS made its new, highly performant, fully managed, low-cost warm storage tier called UltraWarm for Amazon Elasticsearch Service available to customers. The company strives to offer a warm storage tier that stores large amounts of data cost-effectively for Elasticsearch customers.



Additionally, AWS made Amazon Augmented Artificial Intelligence (A2I) generally available to customers. Notably, the service helps developers to build the human review system, structure the review process, and manage the human review workforce.



We believe expanding cloud services portfolio will continue to help AWS in winning clientele, which in turn will aid its leading position in the cloud computing market.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.