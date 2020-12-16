US Markets
Amazon asks U.S. to include warehouse, grocery staff in vaccine rollout

Jeffrey Dastin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday asked the U.S. government to prioritize essential workers including its warehouse, grocery store and data center staff for receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The request underscores how the second-biggest U.S. private employer views a vaccine as important to keeping its staff safe and its facilities open.

The letter, earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal, was written by Amazon's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations Dave Clark to the chairman of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee.

