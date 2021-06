WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O filed a petition on Wednesday asking for Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan to be recused on future antitrust matters related to the company, according to a source familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

