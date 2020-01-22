Amazon asks court to pause Microsoft's work on Pentagon's JEDI contract

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it filed a motion in court to pause the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from carrying out an up to $10 billion cloud computing deal until a court rules on its protest of the contract award.
