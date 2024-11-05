News & Insights

Stocks
AMZN

Amazon approved to fly delivery drones beyond line of sight of pilots, CNBC says

November 05, 2024 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Amazon (AMZN) has received FAA approval to fly its newer, smaller delivery drones, including beyond the visual line of sight of pilots, CNBC’s Annie Palmer reports. The company is planning to increase deliveries in Tolleson, a city west of Phoenix, Arizona. An FAA spokesperson said the agency granted Amazon permission to conduct beyond visual line of sight deliveries in Tolleson on October 31. Amazon is competing with Wing, owned by Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), UPS (UPS), Walmart (WMT), and others in the delivery by drone space.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
GOOG
GOOGL
UPS
WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.