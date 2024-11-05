Amazon approved to fly delivery drones beyond line of sight of pilots, CNBC says

Amazon (AMZN) has received FAA approval to fly its newer, smaller delivery drones, including beyond the visual line of sight of pilots, CNBC’s Annie Palmer reports. The company is planning to increase deliveries in Tolleson, a city west of Phoenix, Arizona. An FAA spokesperson said the agency granted Amazon permission to conduct beyond visual line of sight deliveries in Tolleson on October 31. Amazon is competing with Wing, owned by Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), UPS (UPS), Walmart (WMT), and others in the delivery by drone space.

