Amazon, Apple, Meta, And Other Big Tech Companies Receive Data Requests From EU

In a recent move, the European Commission has sought information from 17 tech behemoths, including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta, under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

What Happened: The European Commission, as per a Reuters report on Thursday, has dispatched information requests under the DSA to 17 tech firms it deems to be very large online platforms (VLOP) and search engines.

The roster of companies contacted encompasses AliExpress, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Booking.com (NASDAQ:BKNG), Meta Platforms Inc.’s (NASDAQ:META) Facebook and Instagram, Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Search, Google Play, Google Maps, Google Shopping and YouTube, Microsoft Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) LinkedIn and Bing, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP), and TikTok.

The EU Commission has requested these firms to furnish more details by Feb. 9 concerning the steps they have taken to enable researchers to access data that could be pivotal for the upcoming EU and national elections and combating illegal content and goods sold online.

The DSA, which was enacted in November last year, obligates VLOPs and search engines to take increased action against illegal content and threats to public security. The Commission commenced its first investigation under the DSA in December 2023.

Why It Matters: The EU’s recent move to seek information from tech giants is part of a broader effort to safeguard user data and ensure fair competition in the digital market. The DSA, which came into effect last year, is a significant part of this initiative. The Act mandates tech companies to take more stringent measures against illegal content and threats to public security.

Moreover, this move comes in the wake of increased antitrust scrutiny from the EU towards big tech companies.

For instance, Apple is working on a way to allow users to sideload apps and games from third-party application stores in compliance with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). This is expected to significantly alter the dynamics of the digital market in the EU.

