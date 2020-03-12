Amazon Announces Renewable Energy Projects In Australia, Spain, Sweden, And US

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) announced four new renewable energy projects in Australia, Spain, Sweden, and the US that further support the company's commitment to reach 80% renewable energy by 2024 and 100% renewable energy by 2030 on path to net zero carbon by 2040.

Once complete, the four new Amazon renewable energy wind and solar projects will provide almost 300 MW and about 840,000 MWh of additional renewable capacity to the grids that supply energy to the company's AWS data centers, which power Amazon and millions of AWS customers globally.

Globally, Amazon has 86 renewable energy projects that have the capacity to generate over 2,300 MW and deliver more than 6.3 million MWh of energy annually.

