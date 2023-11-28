News & Insights

US Markets
AMZN

Amazon announces new data center chip as Microsoft rivalry intensifies

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

November 28, 2023 — 11:27 am EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik and Stephen Nellis for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O on Tuesday introduced its newest data center chip for its cloud computing service as competition with Microsoft MSFT.O to dominate the market for artificial intelligence heats up.

At a conference in Las Vegas, Amazon Web Services Chief Executive Adam Selipsky announced Graviton4, the cloud firm's fourth custom central processor chip, which it said is 30% faster than its predecessor. The news comes weeks after Microsoft announced its own custom chip called Cobalt designed to compete with Amazon's Graviton series.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bangalore and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.