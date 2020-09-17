Amazon Announces First Recipients Of Investments From $2 Bln Climate Pledge Fund

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) announced the first recipients of investments from The Climate Pledge Fund: CarbonCure Technologies, Pachama, Redwood Materials, Rivian, and Turntide Technologies.

The Climate Pledge Fund is a $2 billion venture investment program backing sustainable technologies and services that will help Amazon and other companies to meet The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040.

"..... we are investing in a group of companies that are channeling their entrepreneurial energy into helping Amazon and other companies reach net zero by 2040 and keep the planet safer for future generations," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.

