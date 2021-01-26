Amazon Announces Canadian Launch Of Amazon Future Engineer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) announced the Canadian launch of Amazon Future Engineer, a program to educate children and young adults from underrepresented communities. The company will invest $3 million over three years to fund computer science learning opportunities for an anticipated 1 million students and teachers.

Susan Ibach, Head of Amazon Future Engineer Canada, stated: "Amazon Future Engineer is dedicated to helping students develop their computer science skills throughout their educational journeys, from kindergarten to high school, while also funding in-demand professional development opportunities for teachers."

