Amazon Announces 26 New Utility-scale Wind And Solar Energy Projects - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Thursday 26 new utility-scale wind and solar energy projects totaling 3.4 gigawatts (GW) of electricity production capacity in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Sweden, the UK, and the U.S.

This is the largest corporate investment in renewable energy in a single year. These new projects will make Amazon the largest-ever corporate purchaser of renewable energy and advance its Climate Pledge Commitment to be Net-zero Carbon by 2040.

The company is now on a path to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its business by 2025, five years ahead of the initial 2030 target.

This brings Amazon's total investment in renewable energy in 2020 to 35 projects and more than 4 GW of capacity. It also brings its total renewable energy projects to 127 and 6.5 GW of electricity production capacity.

Amazon's total investment in renewable energy will also enable it to supply its operations with more than 18 million megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy annually, enough to power 1.7 million U.S. homes for one year.

These projects will supply renewable energy for Amazon's corporate offices, fulfillment centers, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers that support millions of customers globally.

