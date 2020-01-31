Amazon and IBM Rise as the Stock Market Falls on a Busy Friday

U.S. stocks are set to close the week with more losses even as earnings and corporate actions send some shares higher. Amazon and IBM are two big winners.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have fallen 124 points, or 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures are down 0.4%. Nasdaq Composite futures are off 0.4%.

For the week, the Dow is down about 0.1%. The S&P has fallen 0.4%. The Nasdaq is off about 0.2%.

Overseas stocks are mostly lower as well because of continuing fears related to the Wuhan province coronavirus outbreak. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is down 0.5%. Europe’s FTSE 100 Index has fallen 0.8%.

For the week, the Hang Seng has dropped 5.8%. The FTSE index is off 3.6%.

In better news for investors, Amazon.com (ticker: AMZN) joined the trillion-dollar market capitalization club Thursday evening after posting much better than expected earnings. For the fourth quarter, Amazon reported sales of more than $87 billion, up 21% year over year, and above the high end of management’s own guidance range. Shares are up almost $160, or 8.5% in premarket trading.

United States Steel (X) reported earnings that were better than feared Thursday evening and its stock jumped too. Shares are up about 3.5% in premarket trading. The stock is down, however, more than 50% over the past year. High investment and low steel prices have battered investor sentiment.

Stock in financial technology giant Visa (V), on the other hand, is falling, down about 2.6%, after reported earnings only matched Wall Street expectations.

Amgen (AMGN) shares are down too, by about 3.7%. Earnings were reported Thursday evening, like Visa, were solid, but the company’s outlook disappointed investors.

Caterpillar (CAT) and Honeywell (HON) reported earnings Friday morning. Both beat expectations. Cat’s outlook, however, was lower than hoped for and shares are down about 1.7%. Honeywell’s outlook, on the other hand, matched Wall Street expectations and its shares are up about 0.9% in premarket trading.

Earnings aren’t the whole story Friday morning.

International Business Machines (IBM) stock jumped in after hours trading after the announced CEO Virginia Rometty would step down. Shares are up about 3.6% in Friday morning premarket trading.

And stock in truck maker Navistar International is up more than 50% after the company received a buyout offer from its German-based partner Traton (8TRA.Gremany). Navistar’s board said it is reviewing the proposal.

Finally, Corteva (CTVA) stock is up about 0.9% in premarket trading. Broker J.P. Morgan upgraded shares from the equivalent of Sell to Hold after the company reported better than expected fourth quarter numbers. Corteva shares rose 5.2% in Thursday trading, after earnings were released.

