Amazon And Grubhub Partner To Enhance Convenience And Affordability In Restaurant Delivery

May 30, 2024 — 02:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) and Grubhub (JET.L) said that they have partnered to make restaurant delivery easier and cheaper for customers.

Starting today, Amazon customers in the U.S. can order from hundreds of thousands of restaurants in all 50 states with Grubhub directly on Amazon.com and in the Amazon Shopping app.

Additionally, as long as a customer remains a Prime member, they can enjoy a free ongoing Grubhub+ membership worth $120 a year, without automatically renewing into a paid Grubhub+ membership. Grubhub+ includes $0 delivery fees on eligible orders over $12, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and exclusive offers.

The company noted that prime members can enjoy an exclusive deal, saving $5 on a Grubhub delivery order over $25 until June 2nd with the code "PRIME5".

