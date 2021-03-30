Amazon and ABB Partner to Help Push EV Adoption

A collaboration between diversified industrial ABB (NYSE: ABB) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is likely to increase electric vehicle (EV) adoption among transportation companies and fleet operators.

That's the key takeaway from the recently announced collaboration between ABB and Amazon's cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS). ABB will bring its know-how in energy management and charging technology to AWS' cloud technology, software, and analytics capability to create "a cloud-based digital solution for the real-time fleet management of EVs," according to the press release.

Image source: Getty Images.

The new solution will roll out in the back half of 2021 and use advanced data analytics and machine learning to optimize EV fleet performance. For example, it will enable fleet operators to manage the charging of their fleet in accord with optimizing routes for EVs.

Given the reality that an all-EV fleet will probably contain a range of vehicles, it's likely that fleet operators will be looking for software to help them centrally manage a diverse set of EVs with different charging characteristics.

The ABB and AWS solution is intended to give fleet owners greater confidence in making the switch. For examples of how transportation companies are warming to EVs, consider that UPS has ordered 10,000 purpose-built EVs. Meanwhile, FedEx is committed to only buying EVs for its FedEx Express parcel pickup and delivery fleet by 2030. Management plans to have its entire parcel pickup and delivery fleet running on zero-emission EVs by 2040.

All told, the transition to EVs is real among fleet operators, and the ABB and AWS solution is likely to help accelerate it.

10 stocks we like better than ABB

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ABB wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and FedEx. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920.0 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940.0 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.