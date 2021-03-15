Amazon (AMZN) to Unveil Facility in Texas, Add More Than 500 Jobs

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN has announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in Amarillo, TX. This new facility is anticipated to be unveiled in 2022.



The facility will cover an area spanning1 million sqft, in which associates will work on larger-sized customer items such as furniture, outdoor equipment or rugs.



Meanwhile, Amazon has been increasingly investing to build and modernize fulfillment centers, mainly to cut shipping costs and speed up delivery.

Job Creation Continues

The e-commerce giant has been successful in creating multiple job opportunities, while strengthening services all over the world.



The latest center in Amarillo is expected to create more than 500 full-time jobs.



Coming to Texas, the company has been strengthening presence in this state and has already invested millions of dollars. Since 2010, Amazon has created in excess of 70,000 jobs and invested more than $16.9 billion in the state.



The investments have been in multiple fulfillment facilities and cloud infrastructure, among others. Reportedly, these investments have generated an additional 49,000 indirect jobs.



The recent initiative is further expected to complement its robust growth in Texas.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Bottom Line

Fulfillment centers help Amazon in storage and shipping of products, in addition to handling returns quickly. In fact, these are important for providing the level of service that customers expect from the company.



In addition, small retailers that are unable to provide relatively cost-efficient shipping are signing up for Amazon’s fulfillment services. Third parties also avail the company’s warehouses and shipping services. These, in turn, help it boost revenues and drive expansion in the long haul.



Although heavy investments in these arrangements (and several other initiatives) keep Amazon’s margins under pressure, these are responsible for the company’s progress. Evidently, Amazon’s retail business is currently unbeatable on price, choice and convenience in the face of fierce competition from Alibaba BABA and eBay EBAY, among others.



Furthermore, we believe that Amazon’s long history of execution, growing focus on innovation, technological prowess and huge cash balance not only give it the flexibility to pursue growth in potential areas but also create value for investors.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Amazon currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A better-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. MTD, holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth for Mettler-Toledo is currently projected at 13.8%.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Get Free Report



eBay Inc. (EBAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



MettlerToledo International, Inc. (MTD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.