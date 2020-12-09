Amazon (AMZN) to Open 2nd Infrastructure Region in Australia

Amazon AMZN continues to dominate the global cloud computing space on the back of increasing number of availability zones and regions served by Amazon Web Services (“AWS”).



This is evident from the company’s latest announcement, wherein it notified plans to set up an infrastructure region in Australia, marking its second such establishment in the Asia Pacific region.



The new region, which is expected to be operative in second-half 2022, will be located in Melbourne. The company aims to strengthen the cloud infrastructure in Australia with the aid of lower latency networks in its availability zones.



Per plans, this new AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region will comprise three availability zones, which will help customers achieve robust fault tolerance by running their designed applications in these zones.



Further, this will aid AWS to gain traction among the startup ecosystem, big enterprises and the country’s government agencies.

Australia Expansion Continues

The company has been strengthening presence in Australia. Over the last decade, Amazon has invested more than AUD $3 billion in Australia. The investment has been made in multiple fulfillment facilities, infrastructure and compensation, among others.



In 2012, the company opened its first infrastructure in Australia, launching the AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region. This year, Amazon has opened 10 logistics sites in Australia and created ample jobs.



The latest move of the company is a testament to its strong focus on expanding presence in Australia. Notably, the e-commerce giant is aware of the country’s immense opportunities.



With the new region in Australia, the company is well poised to reap benefits from the growing cloud market of the country, which, per a report from BCG, is expected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2018 to $10.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17% over the next five years.



This creates growth opportunities for its e-commerce business in Australia as well. All these positives are likely to aid the company’s top line.

Expanding AWS Global Presence

AWS’ latest move bodes well for its strong focus on fortifying cloud footprint in international territories.



Last month, the company announced plans to launch a second infrastructure region in India by mid-2022.



In addition, AWS announced plans to open a new data center in Switzerland in the second half of 2022.



At present, AWS’ total infrastructure regions across the globe amount to 25. AWS has 77 availability zones across 24 geographic regions. The company is set to roll out additional 18 availability zones and six more AWS regions in India, Indonesia, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, and the new region in Australia.



We believe, all these strong endeavors will continue to aid its leading market share in the cloud market.

