Amazon (AMZN) to Expand Reach in Australia Via Latest launch

Amazon AMZN is leaving no stone unturned in bolstering presence in the growing e-commerce market of Australia.



The company’s recent launch of the Print on Demand facility in Australia is a testament to the above-mentioned fact.



The facility has been opened at the company’s Western Sydney Fulfilment Centre, wherein self-published authors can get their titles printed in the form of paperback books according to demand.



As soon as an order gets placed for a title registered in the program, amazon.com.au prints the book and delivers it at the customer’s doorstep.



This facility will prevent Amazon from manufacturing books in bulk and storing them.



In addition, this local printing move will help Amazon in providing quick delivery of books to customers, which in turn will enhance their shopping experience.



This is likely to drive customer momentum, which in turn will propel growth in the e-commerce business.

E-commerce Prospects in Australia

The e-commerce business of Amazon in Australia has been growing rapidly in recent times due to the ongoing pandemic.



Increased consumer demand for online platforms coupled with customised payment solutions are driving growth of the ecommerce market of the country.



According to the GlobalData report, sales in the Australian ecommerce space are expected to hit $54.2 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 10.3% between 2020 and 2024.



In addition, the statista data reveals that revenues in this particular market are anticipated to hit $29.7 billion in 2021. Further, the figure is expected to reach $35 billion by 2025 by registering a CAGR of 4.2% between 2021 and 2025.



Amazon’s strengthening e-commerce efforts make it well poised to capitalize on the prospects available in the Australian online retail market.

Growing Initiatives in Australia

The latest move bodes well for Amazon’s growing efforts in expanding footprint in Australia.



Apart from the latest move, the company made the applications for the Amazon Launchpad’s 2021 Innovation Grants open to the country’s start-ups in order to provide them with e-commerce opportunities amid this pandemic situation.



Moreover, Amazon’s first robotics fulfilment center, the largest ever warehouse in Australia that is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by 2021-end, remains noteworthy. Notably, this facility will create employment for more than 1,500 locals.

