Amazon (AMZN) to Come Up With Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN film production division, Amazon Studios has confirmed that the fourth season of its original comedy show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is approaching.

This first season of this series was premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2017 and is part of its growing original video content library.

The third season of this series was premiered recently on Dec 6 on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

The series is available to Prime members via the Amazon Video app on TVs and connected devices like mobile and Fire TV, as well as online at Amazon.com/Maisel. Prime members can view the show at no additional cost.

The show has been written and directed by Sherman-Palladino, and is executive produced by Daniel Palladino. The cast includes names like Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Joel Maisel, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle.

Since it began streaming on Dec 6, the series has received two Golden Globe nominations for best comedy and best performance by an actress in a comedy series.

Amazon is making strong efforts to gain traction among online video audience all over the world based on original content. We believe that this series is likely to encourage Prime membership, expand its user base and curb competition in the streaming market.

Bottom Line

Increasing popularity of tablets, smartphones and web-connected TVs has enhanced online-video viewing, and continues to attract consumers as well as leading technology companies like Alphabet GOOGL and Apple Inc. AAPL.

Understandably, Amazon is leaving no stone unturned to boost digital media sales and attract new viewers by adding a wide range of series and movies to its content lineup, and making Prime Video more attractive.

Recently, the company announced that it will launch its first scripted Australian Amazon Original series — Back to the Rafters — on Amazon Prime Video. This will create growth opportunities for the e-commerce business in Australia.

With intense competition in online video content, majors such as Netflix, Inc. NFLX, Hulu and HBO are witnessing substantial success. These new shows are expected to help Amazon penetrate further into the growing streaming market at a faster rate.

