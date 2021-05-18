Amazon (AMZN) to Broaden Reach in India Via MiniTV Launch

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN is leaving no stone unturned to expand presence in the booming video streaming services market of India.

The company’s launch of MiniTV, which is only available to Indian audiences, is a testament to the above-mentioned fact.

MiniTV is a freely accessible and ad-supported streaming service on Amazon's shopping app for Android users. It will be further extended to iOS app and mobile web in the near term.

More About MiniTV

MiniTV offers content related to food, beauty, fashion and many more along with comedy shows, web series and tech news, among others.

Amazon has made some of the original contents that are produced by two renowned web studios in India, namely TVF and Pocket Aces, available on MiniTV.

Also, titles by some well-known Indian YouTube comedians including Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Round2Hell, Harsh Beniwal, Swagger Sharma and Aakash Gupta are available.

Moreover, customers can access videos by tech expert Trakin Tech, fashion and beauty experts including Sejal Kumar, Malvika Sitlani, Jovita George, Prerna Chhabra and Shiv Shakti along with food-based titles such as Kabita’s Kitchen, Cook with Nisha as well as Gobble.

With the latest launch, the Amazon shopping app has become a one-stop destination wherein customers can shop thousands of products, make payments and enjoy the MiniTV video streaming service.

We believe the latest move is likely to provide a major advantage to the company. Amazon is already generating huge revenues from the well-performing ecommerce business. The move will aid the company in delivering enhanced experience to users of the e-commerce app in India.

Rising Competition

With the MiniTV launch, Amazon gains a competitive edge against Walmart’s WMT Flipkart, one of its biggest competitors in the e-commerce market of India. Notably, Flipkart also offers a free video streaming service within its app.



Hence, competition in the Indian video streaming market continues to intensify with growing efforts of streaming companies like Netflix NFLX, Disney DIS, Alphabet and Times Internet, apart from Amazon.



Even companies like Paytm and Zomato are also making strong efforts to penetrate this booming market. Paytm introduced Paytm FIRST that provides subscriptions to OTT services like ZEE5 and Voot Select.



Additionally, Zomato’s addition of a new tab called Videos to its app that provides access to Zomato Original videos based on food remains noteworthy.



Nevertheless, Amazon’s solid momentum across Prime Video in India remains a major positive.



Coming to the numbers, Amazon’s monthly active user base reportedly exceeded the 60 million users as of April 2021. Netflix had 40 million users in that time frame.



In addition, Times Internet’s MX Player — which offers an ad-supported video streaming service — had more than 180 million users while Disney+ Hotstar had around 120 million users in that period.



However, YouTube remained at the top, with more than 450 million monthly active users.



Nevertheless, Amazon’s growing subscriber base of Prime Video driven by strengthening overall content portfolio and rising investment in original content is likely to continue boosting its competitive position.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

