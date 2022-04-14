Amazon (AMZN) to Bring Cashierless Technology to MLB Stadium

Amazon AMZN continues to bolster its retail strength on the back of its cashierless technology, Just Walk Out.



This is evident from its latest move of introducing the underlined technology in a Major League Baseball (‘MLB’) stadium at the Minute Maid Park.



The technology will be introduced by the MLB team, Houston Astros, at two food and beverage stands — the 19th Hole and Market stores — in order to deliver cashierless shopping experience to its fans.



The recent move bodes well for Amazon’s deepening focus on revolutionizing the retail industry on the heels of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies.

Expanding Cashierless Technology

Amazon is currently enjoying a solid momentum of its Just Walk Out technology across the retail industry by delivering an enhanced shopping experience to customers.



With the cashierless concept, the company helps customers save time by avoiding checkout queues and paying for items shopped via their smartphones from anywhere.



Amazon is on a spree to expand the underlined technology across its retail stores.



Apart from the latest move, the company recently opened its first Just Walk Out technology-backed Whole Foods Store in Washington DC.



The introduction of the technology in the Amazon Fresh grocery store also remains noteworthy.



Amazon’s rapidly expanding Amazon Go stores, wherein the underlined technology was first introduced, remain noteworthy.



Other than Amazon Go, the Just Walk Out technology is currently available in many Amazon Fresh stores in the United States and the U.K.



The company also sells the technology to third-party retailers.

Bottom Line

We believe that the growing endeavors to expand the cashierless technology will continue to aid Amazon’s retail prospects.



These efforts will help the company bolster its physical presence in the retail industry.



All these, in turn, will continue to strengthen the company’s competitive position against prominent retailers and brick-and-mortar stores.

