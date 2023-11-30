Amazon (AMZN) to Boost Presence in Japan With Project Kuiper

Amazon AMZN is set to expand its presence in Japan on the back of Project Kuiper, which focuses on creating a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites to provide high-speed broadband service.



Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (NTT DOCOMO), NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com) and SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (SKY Perfect JSAT) recently signed a strategic partnership with Amazon to leverage Project Kuiper’s satellite connectivity services.



These companies strive to improve communications availability in Japan by bringing robust and far-reaching satellite connectivity options through Project Kuiper.



Project Kuiper has been designed to provide scalable solutions even during natural disasters and other emergencies across mountainous terrain and island regions. This has made the project attractive to the country.



Per the terms, NTT and SKY Perfect JSAT will distribute Project Kuiper’s connectivity services to enterprises and government organizations in Japan.



On the other hand, NTT DOCOMO intends to connect rural and hard-to-reach parts of Japan to its core telecom network by utilizing Project Kuiper.

With Project Kuiper’s connectivity services, Japanese customers will be able to avail reliable connectivity across healthcare, financial services and entertainment sectors, to name a few.



Moreover, customers will be able to manage the Internet of Things, predictive maintenance, fleet management and remote manufacturing applications, among others.



They will also be able to run advanced technologies such as machine learning and AI by connecting to Amazon Web Services with the help of Project Kuiper.



All these benefits are expected to aid Amazon in gaining solid momentum among Japanese customers and enterprises. Also, the deal will solidify the e-commerce giant’s footprint in Japan’s communications market.

Bottom Line

Project Kuiper, which is set to conduct mass production of the low-Earth orbit satellites in the latter part of 2023 and launch its first internet satellite in the first half of 2024, wins customers in the form of the underlined collaboration.



This bodes well for Amazon’s growing investments in Project Kuiper to explore growth opportunities in the satellite and space areas.



Under Project Kuiper, the company plans to launch a network of 3,236 satellites into space to create an interconnected network.



These investments are expected to yield high returns over the long haul.



This, in turn, will aid Amazon in winning investors’ confidence in the days ahead.



AMZN has gained 74.5% in the year-to-date period.

