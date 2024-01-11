Amazon (AMZN) Teams Up With Salesforce to Boost Prime Momentum

In a bid to strengthen the Prime program, Amazon AMZN has announced the integration of Buy with Prime with Salesforce’s CRM Commerce Cloud platform.



Buy with Prime enables merchants to offer the ease and various perks of Prime, including ultrafast delivery services, checkout experience, 24/7 live chat support and easy returns, to Prime shoppers directly from their own online stores.



Salesforce merchants will now be able to deliver such a great shopping experience via this integration.

More on Move

Merchants can easily integrate Buy with Prime into their existing storefronts without compromising their control over their stores’ looks. They can customize the placement and appearance of the Buy with Prime experience throughout their product, cart and checkout pages. Also, sellers can sync their day-to-day operations automatically with Salesforce Order Management.



The new features of Buy with Prime will allow sellers to activate search and filter capabilities so that customers can find Prime-eligible items quickly. Merchants will also be able to offer a mixed cart facility, which will enable customers to add other items along with Prime-eligible items and purchase them in a single checkout.

All these benefits will help various merchants strengthen their e-commerce businesses by expanding customer reach.



This, in turn, will boost the adoption of Buy with Prime by merchants and Prime subscriptions by customers.



In this regard, Amazon’s partnership with Shopify SHOP to integrate Buy with Prime into the latter’s platform remains noteworthy.



The Buy with Prime app for Shopify allows Prime members to avail of various Prime benefits like quick and free delivery and easy returns while shopping from Shopify stores or merchants.



This integration is not only enticing for Prime members but also for various Shopify merchants, as it provides them with an excellent opportunity to grow their businesses by expanding their reach to Prime members.

Prime: Key Catalyst

The Prime program remains a key catalyst for AMZN’s top-line growth, backed by customer-friendly offers and cashback benefits. Its strengthening delivery and shipment services, expanding music and video content and robust loyalty system are constantly boosting Amazon’s Prime subscriber base.



We believe the growing momentum of Prime will drive the company’s subscription revenues, which have been acting as key drivers for the e-commerce giant for the past few years.



Shares of Amazon have gained 68.5% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 36.7%.



Growing momentum across subscription services is expected to drive the company’s overall financial performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $637.24 billion, indicating growth of 11.6% from 2023.



The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pinned at $3.61 per share, which has been revised upward by 2.3% in the past 30 days.

Zacks Rank & Another Key Pick

Currently, Amazon has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Another top-ranked stock in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector is The Gap GPS, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Gap has gained 86.7% over the past year. GPS' long-term earnings growth rate is 12%.

