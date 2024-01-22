Amazon (AMZN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Amazon (AMZN) closed at $154.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.32%.

The online retailer's shares have seen an increase of 1.25% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.36% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amazon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 1, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.79, up 276.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $166.19 billion, up 11.38% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.11% upward. At present, Amazon boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Amazon is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.39.

We can additionally observe that AMZN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.55 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMZN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

