Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $128.80, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online retailer had gained 0.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, up 240% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $131.54 billion, up 8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

AMZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $560.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +118.31% and +9.13%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.02% lower. Amazon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Amazon currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.92.

Investors should also note that AMZN has a PEG ratio of 2.48 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

