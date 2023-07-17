Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $133.56, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online retailer had gained 7.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, up 240% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $131.54 billion, up 8.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $560.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +122.54% and +9.08%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% higher within the past month. Amazon is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Amazon's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 85.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.73, so we one might conclude that Amazon is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AMZN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

