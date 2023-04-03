Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $102.41, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 8.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Amazon is projected to report earnings of $0.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $124.43 billion, up 6.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $556.18 billion, which would represent changes of +87.32% and +8.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower within the past month. Amazon currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Amazon is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 77.48. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.3.

We can also see that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 4.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

