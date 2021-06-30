Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $3,440.16, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 7.13% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

AMZN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AMZN is projected to report earnings of $12.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $115.05 billion, up 29.4% from the year-ago period.

AMZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $57.42 per share and revenue of $489.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.27% and +26.92%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMZN should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.09% higher. AMZN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AMZN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 60.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 55.8.

Investors should also note that AMZN has a PEG ratio of 2.15 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AMZN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.