Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $3,116.22, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online retailer had gained 0.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.24% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 0.52% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMZN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.50, up 77.3% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $92.78 billion, up 32.58% from the year-ago period.

AMZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $31.92 per share and revenue of $369.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.72% and +31.62%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMZN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. AMZN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AMZN has a Forward P/E ratio of 99.47 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 45.91, so we one might conclude that AMZN is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, AMZN's PEG ratio is currently 3.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AMZN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

