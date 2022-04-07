Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amazon (AMZN) closed at $3,155.69, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 13.98% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Amazon to post earnings of $9.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 40.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $117.02 billion, up 7.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $52.22 per share and revenue of $541.38 billion, which would represent changes of -19.43% and +15.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.7% higher. Amazon currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Amazon's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 60.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.2, which means Amazon is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AMZN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

