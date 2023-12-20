Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $152.12, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.5%.

The online retailer's shares have seen an increase of 6.87% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 5.77%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Amazon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Amazon to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 271.43%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $165.93 billion, showing a 11.21% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.67 per share and revenue of $570.75 billion, which would represent changes of +276.06% and +11.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Amazon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% higher. Amazon is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Amazon is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.57. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.69.

It is also worth noting that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

