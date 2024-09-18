Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amazon (AMZN) closed at $186.43, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online retailer had gained 4.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amazon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.15, signifying a 35.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $157.05 billion, showing a 9.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

AMZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $634.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.45% and +10.39%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.48% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Amazon possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Amazon is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 39.39. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.78.

One should further note that AMZN currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.07.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

