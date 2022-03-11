Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $2,910.49, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the online retailer had lost 7.66% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.51% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Amazon is projected to report earnings of $8.90 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 43.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $116.91 billion, up 7.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $51.12 per share and revenue of $540.56 billion, which would represent changes of -21.12% and +15.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% higher within the past month. Amazon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Amazon currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 57.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.81, so we one might conclude that Amazon is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

