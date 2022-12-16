Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $87.86, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the online retailer had lost 6.75% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Amazon is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 87.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $145.63 billion, up 5.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $510.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -103.7% and +8.64%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Amazon is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Amazon currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 127.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.32, which means Amazon is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 6.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.