Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $1,732.66, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the online retailer had lost 5.49% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMZN as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AMZN is projected to report earnings of $4.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $68.52 billion, up 21.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.01 per share and revenue of $277.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.22% and +19.32%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMZN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AMZN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AMZN has a Forward P/E ratio of 72.44 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.32, which means AMZN is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.