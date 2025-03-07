Amazon (AMZN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Amazon (AMZN) reached $199.25, with a -0.72% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7%.

The the stock of online retailer has fallen by 15.97% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Amazon will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Amazon to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.12%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $154.82 billion, reflecting an 8.03% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.32 per share and a revenue of $697.68 billion, signifying shifts of +14.29% and +9.36%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Amazon. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.22% increase. At present, Amazon boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Amazon is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.95.

It's also important to note that AMZN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.39. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.