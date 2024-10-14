Amazon (AMZN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Amazon (AMZN) reached $187.54, with a -0.68% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.87%.

Shares of the online retailer have appreciated by 1.25% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.87%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Amazon in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.14, up 34.12% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $157.06 billion, reflecting a 9.77% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.74 per share and a revenue of $634.43 billion, signifying shifts of +63.45% and +10.38%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Amazon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% lower. At present, Amazon boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Amazon is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.87.

Investors should also note that AMZN has a PEG ratio of 1.44 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.