Amazon (AMZN) Starts Testing Rivian Electric Vans in San Francisco

Amazon AMZN recently announced that it has expanded the testing of its planned fleet of electric delivery vans in San Francisco.



Notably, last month, Amazon announced that it had begun testing electric delivery vans in Los Angeles.



The use of electric vehicles from Rivian, an automaker and automotive technology company, is inline with Amazon’s efforts to become a net-zero emitter of carbon by 2040.



In 2019, Amazon had purchased 100,000 electric delivery trucks from Rivian to help achieve the goal.



Approximately, 10,000 of these vehicles are expected to be in operation in 2022.



The latest deal is a testament to the company’s relentless efforts to ramp up e-commerce and strengthen retail delivery services. These emission-free vehicles will reduce carbon footprint, which will help Amazon protect the environment by leveraging renewable energy.

Other Carbon Neutrality Efforts

Apart from this, the company placed a purchase order for 40 electric vans and 60 charging stations from Deutsche Post's Street Scooter unit.



Also, the company’s cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) is focusing on green energy. Recently, Amazon announced three new renewable energy projects in Ireland, Sweden and the United States to power the AWS infrastructure globally.



Notably, it has launched more than 70 clean energy projects that are anticipated to produce in excess of 1,900 MW of renewable capacity.



Amazon’s commitment toward environmental, social and governance practices to bolster investor confidence and increase loyalty is commendable.

Bottom Line

Amazon has been shifting focus from fossil fuels to clean energy for quite some time now. This is anticipated to reduce costs in the near term, which is a major positive. Additionally, the company can generate healthy returns from increasing solar and wind investments as there are several associated tax incentives.



Apart from Amazon, tech giants like Alphabet GOOGL, Microsoft MSFT and Apple AAPL are taking initiatives to adopt alternative energy sources for lowering overall carbon emissions and cutting energy bills substantially.



Amazon's recent deal is expected to provide it with a competitive edge in this carbon neutral race.

Share Price Movement

Coming to the price performance, Amazon has returned 61.6% over a year compared with the industry's growth of 55.8%.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

