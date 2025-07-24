Amazon (AMZN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Amazon (AMZN) closed at $232.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Shares of the online retailer witnessed a gain of 7.69% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 5.27%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Amazon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 31, 2025. On that day, Amazon is projected to report earnings of $1.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.13%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $162.28 billion, indicating a 9.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.28 per share and revenue of $696.1 billion, indicating changes of +13.56% and +9.11%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Amazon. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.97% higher. As of now, Amazon holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Amazon has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.37 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.1.

It is also worth noting that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

