Amazon (AMZN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Amazon (AMZN) reported revenue of $158.88 billion, up 11% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $157.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was +25.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amazon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Subscription services Y/Y Change : 11% compared to the 9.3% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 11% compared to the 9.3% average estimate based on eight analysts. Online stores Y/Y Change : 7% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 7% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on eight analysts. Third-party seller services Y/Y Change : 10% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 10.9%.

: 10% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 10.9%. Headcount - Total : 1,551,000 compared to the 1,532,649 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,551,000 compared to the 1,532,649 average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales- AWS : $27.45 billion compared to the $27.58 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year.

: $27.45 billion compared to the $27.58 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year. Net Sales- Physical stores : $5.23 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $5.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

: $5.23 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $5.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%. Net Sales- Online stores : $61.41 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $59.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

: $61.41 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $59.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%. Net Sales- Subscription services : $11.28 billion compared to the $11.13 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.

: $11.28 billion compared to the $11.13 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year. Net Sales- Advertising services : $14.33 billion compared to the $14.18 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.8% year over year.

: $14.33 billion compared to the $14.18 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.8% year over year. Net Sales- Third-party seller services : $37.86 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $38.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

: $37.86 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $38.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%. Net Sales- International : $35.89 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $34.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

: $35.89 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $34.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%. Net Sales- North America: $95.54 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $95.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

Shares of Amazon have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.