Amazon (AMZN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Amazon (AMZN) reported $155.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $1.59 for the same period compares to $1.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $154.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.35, the EPS surprise was +17.78%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amazon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Subscription services Y/Y Change : 11% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 6.8%.

: 11% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 6.8%. Third-party seller services Y/Y Change : 7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 5.8%.

: 7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 5.8%. Online stores Y/Y Change : 6% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 6% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Headcount - Total : 1,560,000 compared to the 1,599,102 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,560,000 compared to the 1,599,102 average estimate based on three analysts. Net Sales- AWS : $29.27 billion compared to the $29.27 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year.

: $29.27 billion compared to the $29.27 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year. Net Sales- Physical stores : $5.53 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $5.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

: $5.53 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $5.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%. Net Sales- Online stores : $57.41 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $56.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.

: $57.41 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $56.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Net Sales- Subscription services : $11.72 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $11.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

: $11.72 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $11.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Net Sales- Advertising services : $13.92 billion versus $13.62 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.7% change.

: $13.92 billion versus $13.62 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.7% change. Net Sales- Third-party seller services : $36.51 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $36.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

: $36.51 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $36.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%. Net Sales- International : $33.51 billion compared to the $32.41 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

: $33.51 billion compared to the $32.41 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year. Net Sales- North America: $92.89 billion compared to the $92.71 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.

Shares of Amazon have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

