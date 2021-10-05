Amazon (AMZN) Ramps Up Holiday Sale Efforts With Early Deals

In a bid to gain strong momentum this holiday season, Amazon AMZN has announced several exciting early Black Friday deals for the first time.



Further, customers can start their holiday shopping from now onward, with huge discounts on several items across various product categories like Amazon Devices, fashion, toys, home, décor, entertainment, beauty and electronics.



Along with these, Amazon has rolled out holiday gift guides, comprising popular and customers’ preferred items from a wide range of product categories. It also includes a holiday toy list and electronics gift guides.



The company has introduced a holiday gift list, which enables customers to create and share gift ideas for all the house members by adding any product from its online retail platform to the list.



Apart from this, the company strives to support small businesses by making their products available with exciting offers for Black Friday shopping.



We believe that all these are expected to aid Amazon in attracting shoppers to its platform way before the festive season by offering great savings opportunities. This, in turn, will likely contribute well to the overall sales of the company in the holiday season.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Intensifying Holiday Competition

With the latest move, Amazon has raised the bar against retailers like Walmart WMT, Target TGT and Kroger KR, who are also making efforts to deliver strong holiday performance.



Walmart is gearing up to hire around 150,000 workers for its stores across the United States. Notably, most of the hiring will be full-time and permanent positions. This remains noteworthy on Walmart’s end, as an expanded worker base will aid it in managing the holiday shopping rush.



Meanwhile, Target is coming up with a two-day shopping event called Deal Days, which will be held between Oct 10 and Oct 12. During the event, the company will offer deep discounts on a wide range of product categories.



Further, Target is set to spike working hours for workers. It is planning to offer extra five million working hours to its existing store employees, which, in turn, will increase their pay by more than $75 million.

Amazon’s Aggressive Strategies

Despite the above-mentioned factors, Amazon remains well-poised to lead the holiday battle on the back of its aggressive strategies, including expanding fulfillment capacity and hiring spree.

The company’s strong efforts toward expanding its fulfillment network as well as delivery capacity remain noteworthy. It has opened 250 fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs and delivery stations across the United States by far this year.



Apart from this, the e-commerce giant is planning to hire additional 125,000 employees across the United States. Moreover, it created 40,000 corporate and technology job opportunities in the country in the previous month.



All these endeavors are expected to aid the holiday performance of the company this year.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.