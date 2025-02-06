Amazon (AMZN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Amazon (AMZN) reported $187.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. EPS of $1.86 for the same period compares to $1.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $187.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.52, the EPS surprise was +22.37%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amazon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Subscription services Y/Y Change : 10% versus 10.6% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 10% versus 10.6% estimated by eight analysts on average. Third-party seller services Y/Y Change : 9% compared to the 9.1% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 9% compared to the 9.1% average estimate based on seven analysts. Online stores Y/Y Change : 8% versus 5.9% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 8% versus 5.9% estimated by seven analysts on average. Headcount - Total : 1,556,000 compared to the 1,559,183 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,556,000 compared to the 1,559,183 average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales- AWS : $28.79 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $28.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.9%.

: $28.79 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $28.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.9%. Net Sales- Physical stores : $5.58 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $5.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

: $5.58 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $5.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%. Net Sales- Online stores : $75.56 billion compared to the $74.69 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.

: $75.56 billion compared to the $74.69 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year. Net Sales- Subscription services : $11.51 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $11.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

: $11.51 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $11.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%. Net Sales- Advertising services : $17.29 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $17.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%.

: $17.29 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $17.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%. Net Sales- Third-party seller services : $47.49 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $47.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.

: $47.49 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $47.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%. Net Sales- International : $43.42 billion compared to the $44.09 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.

: $43.42 billion compared to the $44.09 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year. Net Sales- North America: $115.59 billion versus $114.50 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.

Shares of Amazon have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

