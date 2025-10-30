Amazon (AMZN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Amazon (AMZN) reported $180.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.4%. EPS of $1.95 for the same period compares to $1.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $177.88 billion, representing a surprise of +1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Subscription services Y/Y Change : 10% versus 11.2% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 10% versus 11.2% estimated by seven analysts on average. Third-party seller services Y/Y Change : 11% versus 10.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 11% versus 10.4% estimated by six analysts on average. Online stores Y/Y Change : 8% versus 8.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 8% versus 8.4% estimated by six analysts on average. Headcount - Total : 1,578,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,581,236.

: 1,578,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,581,236. Net Sales- AWS : $33.01 billion versus $32.36 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change.

: $33.01 billion versus $32.36 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change. Net Sales- Physical stores : $5.58 billion versus $5.56 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.

: $5.58 billion versus $5.56 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change. Net Sales- Online stores : $67.41 billion versus $66.63 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.

: $67.41 billion versus $66.63 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change. Net Sales- Subscription services : $12.57 billion compared to the $12.53 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.

: $12.57 billion compared to the $12.53 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year. Net Sales- Advertising services : $17.7 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $17.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.5%.

: $17.7 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $17.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.5%. Net Sales- Third-party seller services : $42.49 billion versus $41.86 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.

: $42.49 billion versus $41.86 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change. Net Sales- International : $40.9 billion compared to the $40.69 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year.

: $40.9 billion compared to the $40.69 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year. Net Sales- North America: $106.27 billion versus $104.72 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.

Shares of Amazon have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

