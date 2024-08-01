Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Amazon (AMZN) reported revenue of $147.98 billion, up 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $148.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05, the EPS surprise was +17.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amazon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Online stores Y/Y Change : 6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 5.4%.

: 6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 5.4%. Third-party seller services Y/Y Change : 13% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 12.5%.

: 13% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 12.5%. Subscription services Y/Y Change : 11% compared to the 9.5% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 11% compared to the 9.5% average estimate based on eight analysts. WW shipping costs : $21.97 billion compared to the $22.61 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $21.97 billion compared to the $22.61 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales- AWS : $26.28 billion compared to the $25.87 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year.

: $26.28 billion compared to the $25.87 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year. Net Sales- Physical stores : $5.21 billion compared to the $5.25 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.

: $5.21 billion compared to the $5.25 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year. Net Sales- Third-party seller services : $36.20 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $36.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.

: $36.20 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $36.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%. Net Sales- Subscription services : $10.87 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $10.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

: $10.87 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $10.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%. Net Sales- Advertising services : $12.77 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.6%.

: $12.77 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.6%. Net Sales- Online stores : $55.39 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $55.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

: $55.39 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $55.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%. Net Sales- North America : $90.03 billion compared to the $90.90 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

: $90.03 billion compared to the $90.90 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Net Sales- Other : $1.26 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

Shares of Amazon have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

