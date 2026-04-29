Amazon (AMZN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Amazon (AMZN) reported $181.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.6%. EPS of $1.56 for the same period compares to $1.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $177.84 billion, representing a surprise of +2.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Y/Y net sales growth - AWS : 28% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 26.5%.

: 28% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 26.5%. Physical stores Y/Y Change : 4% compared to the 5.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 4% compared to the 5.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Advertising services Y/Y Change : 22% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 21.8%.

: 22% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 21.8%. Third-party seller services Y/Y Change : 12% compared to the 11.5% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 12% compared to the 11.5% average estimate based on five analysts. Net Sales- AWS : $37.59 billion versus $36.75 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.4% change.

: $37.59 billion versus $36.75 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.4% change. Net Sales- International : $39.79 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $38.9 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%.

: $39.79 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $38.9 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%. Net Sales- Advertising services : $17.24 billion versus $16.97 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.9% change.

: $17.24 billion versus $16.97 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.9% change. Net Sales- North America : $104.14 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $101.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

: $104.14 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $101.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%. Net Sales- Online stores : $64.25 billion versus $62.77 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.

: $64.25 billion versus $62.77 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change. Net Sales- Subscription services : $13.43 billion compared to the $12.92 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.

: $13.43 billion compared to the $12.92 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year. Net Sales- Physical stores : $5.79 billion versus $5.83 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.

: $5.79 billion versus $5.83 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change. Net Sales- Third-party seller services: $41.58 billion compared to the $40.74 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year.

Here is how Amazon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Amazon here>>>

Shares of Amazon have returned +24.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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