Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed at $128.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.3% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 0.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Amazon to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 240%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $131.47 billion, up 8.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $560.62 billion, which would represent changes of +119.72% and +9.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Amazon is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Amazon is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 81.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.75.

Investors should also note that AMZN has a PEG ratio of 2.47 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.