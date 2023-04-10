Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amazon (AMZN) closed at $102.17, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 12.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Amazon to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $124.43 billion, up 6.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $555.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +87.32% and +8.16%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower within the past month. Amazon currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Amazon's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 76.56. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.09.

Meanwhile, AMZN's PEG ratio is currently 4.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

