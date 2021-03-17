Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed at $3,135.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.42% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the online retailer had lost 5.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.91%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMZN as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AMZN is projected to report earnings of $9.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 97.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $105.05 billion, up 39.23% from the year-ago period.

AMZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $49.46 per share and revenue of $472.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.24% and +22.28%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMZN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.77% higher. AMZN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AMZN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 63.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 61.82.

Investors should also note that AMZN has a PEG ratio of 2.36 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

