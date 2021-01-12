Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amazon (AMZN) closed at $3,120.83, marking a +0.21% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online retailer had lost 1.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMZN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.96, up 7.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $120.18 billion, up 37.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMZN should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AMZN is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AMZN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 69.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 45.21.

Investors should also note that AMZN has a PEG ratio of 2.38 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMZN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

