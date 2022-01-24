Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $2,890.88, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online retailer had lost 16.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 10.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Amazon to post earnings of $3.89 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 72.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $137.83 billion, up 9.77% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.15% lower. Amazon is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Amazon is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.24.

Meanwhile, AMZN's PEG ratio is currently 2.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

